BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed that a cabinet meeting over budget targets was planned for later on Thursday, dismissing a report in daily Corriere della Sera which said it could be delayed.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“I’m not aware of any delay,” Di Maio told reporters in Brussels.