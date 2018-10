ROME (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi met Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday pointing out the risks stemming from a negative market reaction to the country’s new budget, two Italian newspapers reported on Friday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

It was not immediately possible to have a comment from the head of state press office.