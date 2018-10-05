FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Draghi met Italian president to discuss budget: source

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi met Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday to discuss Italy’s 2019 budget that is unnerving markets, a political source told Reuters on Friday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The ECB declined to comment on the report.

The Italian government, comprising the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, says the deficit will come in at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year, three times the target set by the previous executive and putting the country on a collision course with the European Commission.

Italian newspapers la Repubblica and La Stampa reported earlier that the meeting took place on Wednesday and that Draghi had pointed out the risks stemming from a negative market reaction to the budget.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Luca Trogni; Editing by Crispian Balmer

