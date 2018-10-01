Di Maio accuses EU of market 'terrorism' over Italy budget

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday accused European Union officials of deliberately upsetting financial markets by making negative comments about Italy’s budget plans.

“Some European institutions are playing ... at creating terrorism on the markets,” said Di Maio, who is the head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

He specifically took aim at European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, saying he had deliberately “upset the markets” with earlier comments on Italy.