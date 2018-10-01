FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Di Maio accuses EU of market 'terrorism' over Italy budget

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday accused European Union officials of deliberately upsetting financial markets by making negative comments about Italy’s budget plans.

“Some European institutions are playing ... at creating terrorism on the markets,” said Di Maio, who is the head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

He specifically took aim at European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, saying he had deliberately “upset the markets” with earlier comments on Italy.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

