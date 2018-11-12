EU's Juncker worried about Italy's relationship with EU

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference at the Finnish Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German broadcaster he was “moderately concerned” about Italy’s relations with the European Union after the European Commission said Rome’s 2019 budget draft breached EU budget rules.

“The Italians are moving away not just from what they have promised us but also away from the minimum requirements of the Stability Pact,” Juncker told Germany’s n-tv. The EU’s budget rules are known as the Stability and Growth Pact.

Italy’s 2019 budget has been rejected by the European Commission. The Commission has given Rome until Tuesday to present a new budget and could start disciplinary steps against Rome later this month.