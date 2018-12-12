Italy and EU made 'good progress' in budget talks: commission spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission and Italy have made progress in their talks over the 2019 budget and work will continue in coming days, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s executive said on Wednesday.
“President (Jean-Claude Juncker) listened attentively to Prime Minister (Giuseppe) Conte and the arguments he presented. Good progress has been made. The European Commission will now assess the proposals received this afternoon,” the spokeswoman added.
