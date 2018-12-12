Business News
December 12, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Italy says it's too soon to talk about new deficit figures: PM's office

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a news conference on the final day of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will not release any new deficit figures it might put forward to the European Commission because negotiations have yet to begin, a source in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s office said.

Conte is scheduled to meet Juncker in Brussels later on Wednesday after the EU executive rejected Rome’s draft 2019 budget, which forecast that the deficit will rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year from a projected 1.8 percent in 2018.

Earlier, Bloomberg quoted an anonymous official as saying that Conte would present the commission with a compromise deficit goal of 2 percent of GDP.

