FILE PHOTO: General view of the Lower House of the Italian parliament before a final vote on Italy's 2019 budget law in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - European Commission officials have decided not to propose disciplinary action against Italy over its public finances, a senior Italian source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The officials, known as “sherpas”, met ahead of the formal decision by the Commission.

The EU executive, which is unhappy with Italy’s rising public debt, is due to formally announce its decision shortly.