EU's Moscovici: talks with Italy going well but still work to do

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici attends a news conference at the end of a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy and the European Commission are having constructive talks regarding Rome’s economy and deficit situation but there is still work to be done, European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told the French Senate on Thursday.

On Dec. 12, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government had offered to lower its deficit target for next year, while the European Commission added that good progress had been made in a dispute over Italy’s budget.