LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday he would seek to reassure his euro zone counterparts about Italy’s budgetary plans, adding that the country’s debt to GDP ratio will decline.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“I will try to explain what is happening and our budgetary plans,” Tria told reporters.

Asked about Italy’s budget debt, he replied: “Debt to GDP will go down.”