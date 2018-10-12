Juncker says Italy not keeping its word on deficit

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that the Italian government was not keeping its word on budget deficit commitments.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

“I have nothing against Italy. I love it,” he said in an interview with Le Monde. “Describing us as cold, bunkerised monsters insensitive to people’s calls must stop,” he said.

But he stressed that Italy’s debt was much higher than France’s and its deficit targets had changed.

“France is keeping its word,” Juncker said. “Italy isn’t.”