Euro zone finance ministers support EU budget move against Italy: Centeno

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno gives a statement prior to a Euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss reforms of the monetary union in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers support European Commission moves towards disciplining Italy over its draft 2019 budget, the president of their group, Mario Centeno, said on Wednesday.

“We have always supported the European Commission in this process and similar ones in the past,” Centeno said after a meeting with Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Centeno said ministers would discuss support for the launch of an excessive debt procedure against Italy at their meeting in December.