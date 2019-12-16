Factbox: Italy 2020 budget amended by Senate, moves to lower house

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Senate on Monday approved the government’s 2020 budget after reducing the scale of several new taxes envisaged in the original bill.

The budget now moves on to the lower house where it must be approved by the end of the year.

The ruling parties, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD), seek to keep the headline deficit at 2.2% of gross domestic product in 2020 for a third consecutive year.

They want the structural deficit, which strips out the effects of economic growth fluctuations, to rise by 0.1 percentage points of GDP, reversing a commitment made by Italy to the European Commission in July to reduce it by 0.6 points.

Following are some of the budget’s main points:

EXPANSIONARY MEASURES

- The budget scraps an increase in sales tax worth 23 billion euros which was due to kick in from January. The ruling coalition feared the VAT increase would have hurt an already weak household spending.

- Lower income tax for middle-earners which will cost state coffers 3 billion euros in 2020 and 5 billion from 2021.

- Fiscal incentives worth 1.3 billion euros per year for companies to issue shares rather than resort to bank loans.

- Investments worth 2.5 billion euros between 2020 and 2022 to finance environment friendly projects.

- Incentives to encourage the use of credit and debit cards to tackle tax evasion, worth 3 billion euros in 2021.

HOW TO FINANCE THEM

- Italy hiked the 2020 deficit target by 16 billion euros to 2.2% of GDP from a 1.3% level envisaged under an unchanged policy scenario.

- Measures to fight tax evasion aimed at raising 3 billion euros in 2020, including higher prison sentences.

- Around 3-billion euros of cuts to central government spending on goods and services.

- A reduction in the amount of loan losses banks can deduct from their taxable income, aimed at raising 1.6 billion euros.

- A new “web-tax” on digital companies aimed to raise 708 million euros per year.

- Hike in corporate tax for railway groups and toll road, airport and port operators, raising some 200 million euros in 2020.

- New taxes on non-recyclable plastic and sugary drinks to collect just over 200 million euros in 2020. These taxes were drastically scaled down from a 1.3 billion euro revenue target in the original draft, in the face of protests from the affected industry lobbies.