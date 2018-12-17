Rome optimistic EU won't discipline Italy over budget: undersecretary

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government is confident that the European Union won’t open a disciplinary procedure over its budget after the ruling coalition agreed to revise it, an economy undersecretary said on Monday.

“We are optimistic,” Massimo Garavaglia told state-owned radio RAI.

Italy’s coalition government has agreed on the “numbers and contents” of the budget it will propose to Brussels in a bid to avoid disciplinary action over its plans to hike deficit spending next year, a League party spokeswoman said earlier on Monday.