FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 4, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy targets 2019 GDP at 1.5 percent, calls for dialogue with EU on budget

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s three-year budget plan targets economic growth at 1.5 percent next year, 1.6 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday in a letter to the European Commission.

The plan, which targets the fiscal deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year, three times the goal set by the previous centre-left government, has already been criticized by the Commission for being too lax.

Tria’s letter called on the Commission to consider “the good reasons for the growth strategy set out by the government,” and said he and hoped for an “open and constructive dialogue.”

“The government enters this dialogue united and confident,” he said in the letter which was published by his ministry.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.