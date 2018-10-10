FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

German finance minister Scholz says Italy must tackle its debts itself

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Italian government must deal with its high national debt and cannot export the responsibility or pass it on to other European Union countries, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Handelsblatt business newspaper.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

“The Italian government must deal with its high level of state debt, nobody can take the responsibility away from it,” Scholz told Handelsblatt in an interview. “It can’t be exported either or transferred to European partners.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
