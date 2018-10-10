German finance minister Scholz says Italy must tackle its debts itself

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Italian government must deal with its high national debt and cannot export the responsibility or pass it on to other European Union countries, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Handelsblatt business newspaper.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

“The Italian government must deal with its high level of state debt, nobody can take the responsibility away from it,” Scholz told Handelsblatt in an interview. “It can’t be exported either or transferred to European partners.”