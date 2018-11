German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finding a solution to a standoff between Italy and the European Commission over the country’s deficit-boosting spending plans lies with the Italian government, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“If your state debt level is at 130 percent, you should be very careful,” Scholz said.