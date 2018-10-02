On Italy, Berlin says sticking to EU budget rules key to sustainable economy

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government thinks it is important to stick to EU budget rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, to ensure good and sustainable economic development, a spokesman for the German government said on Tuesday when asked about Italy.

Italy dug in its heels on Tuesday over its budget deficit despite pressure from authorities in Brussels and its EU partners.

The German government spokesman added that Germany wanted to continue working with the Italian government in a good and constructive manner.