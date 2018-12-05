Italy cabinet official expects new budget numbers by next week

Italy's Undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti arrives for gala dinner at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - The government will revise its budget plans by next week and could cut nearly 4 billion euros from a promised relaxation of pension rules and a new income support program, cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

Brussels has rejected the 2019 budget, saying it will not lower Italy’s large public debt as European Union rules require, and has called on Rome to make changes to prevent a disciplinary procedure that could eventually lead to fines.

“The infringement procedure is not good for the country. Both Italy and Europe must do everything to avoid it,” Giorgetti, who is a senior figure in the ruling coalition’s League party, told Radio 24.