Italy cabinet official hopes for EU deficit/GDP deal between 2.0-2.2 percent

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROME (Reuters) - Italy hopes it can reach a deal with the European Commission over its disputed 2019 budget by agreeing to a deficit of between 2.0-2.2 percent of gross domestic product, cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has flown to Brussels for talks on the draft budget, which originally proposed a deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP, and which the Commission has rejected.

Giorgetti, who is a senior figure in the ruling coalition’s League party, said Conte was not going to present an offer but would rather put forward the latest budget calculations.

“I hope we can close on 2.0, 2.1, 2.2 and I hope there is no (EU) disciplinary action,” he told reporters.