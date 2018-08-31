Italy could exceed EU budget ceiling if spending needed: official

MARINA DI PIETRASANTA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy could exceed the European Union’s deficit ceiling next year if the extra spending is needed to make sure that the country’s infrastructure, including schools and bridges, is safe, a senior government official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shakes hands with undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

“We must table with Europe a serious negotiation on this,” cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a conference in Tuscany.

“If exceeding the 3 percent (of gross domestic product) ceiling is necessary to ensure safety in this country, then yes (it could be done),” he added.