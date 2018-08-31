FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 31, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy could exceed EU budget ceiling if spending needed: official

1 Min Read

MARINA DI PIETRASANTA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy could exceed the European Union’s deficit ceiling next year if the extra spending is needed to make sure that the country’s infrastructure, including schools and bridges, is safe, a senior government official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shakes hands with undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

“We must table with Europe a serious negotiation on this,” cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a conference in Tuscany.

“If exceeding the 3 percent (of gross domestic product) ceiling is necessary to ensure safety in this country, then yes (it could be done),” he added.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.