Instant View: Reaction to Italian budget targets

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government has targeted a budget deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years, defying Brussels and marking a victory for ruling-party chiefs over economy minister Giovanni Tria.

The euro initially slumped on the news overnight on Thursday before recovering ground.

Below are some reactions:

ARNE PETIMEZAS, ANALYST, AFS GROUP

“2.4 percent leaves a primary (budget) surplus of about 1 percent of GDP, possibly closer to 0.5 percent if growth, inflation or interest rates disappoint. All in all, that should slowly push down the debt-to-GDP ratio by 1 percentage point or less annually. Given the maturity of the cycle and Italy’s high debt load, it certainly isn’t pretty. Furthermore, the so-called structural deficit ... is probably going to get even worse. And it was already in violation of the EU’s fiscal compact. In any case, given the wild (post-)election promises, 2.4 percent of GDP is still very moderate, and up only slightly from last year’s 2.3 percent.”

JASPER LAWLER, HEAD OF RESEARCH, LONDON CAPITAL GROUP

“The euro is remaining resilient in early trade. This means the markets are seeing this as a domestic issue right now, rather than something that is an immediate risk to the eurozone region. There is still scope for political jitters to hit sentiment for the euro as the day progresses.”

ROBERTO LOTTICI, FUND MANAGER, IFIGEST

“I’m a bit surprised and not a little perplexed. I was expecting something more reasonable but we didn’t get it. I thought Tria was a bulwark but he wasn’t and probably stayed on in reply to (Italian President Sergio) Mattarella’s request to avoid market turbulence.”

ALESSANDRO BALSOTTI, FUND MANAGER, JCI CAPITAL

“The 2.4 percent figure is for sure at the top end of expectations after swinging in the last six weeks from fears of touching or exceeding 3 percent to the unexpectedly more sober 1.6 percent, and recently zoning in on a possible compromise of around 2 percent. Let’s see today if a number that could send us on a collision course with Europe prompts further losses. Or whether the (bond) auction of yesterday can represent a real sign of demand.”