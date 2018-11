Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini arrives after police confiscated a villa built illegally by an alleged Mafia family in Rome, Italy, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is not seeking any changes to the 2019 draft budget, a government source said on Wednesday, denying a newspaper report that he was willing to water down spending plans.

“The League rules out revising the fiscal plan,” a government source told Reuters. Salvini is leader of the League.