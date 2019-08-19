Business News
August 19, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's League wants to cut taxes by raising deficit a little bit: Borghi

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini leaves after a news conference in southern Italy on a bank holiday as the government crisis continues, in Castel Volturno, Italy August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party would seek tax cuts in the 2020 budget by raising the country’s deficit a little bit, its economics spokesman said on Monday.

League chief Matteo Salvini pulled the plug last week on its coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections, which the country may need to tackle alongside preparing its budget in the fall.

“We need to pursue a tax cut and it is obvious that a small proportion will be funded with the deficit,” League economics chief Claudio Borghi said in an interview with state-owned television RAI.

(The story fixes typo in headline and first paragraph.)

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing Juliette Jabkhiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below