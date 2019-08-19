Italy's League wants to cut taxes by raising deficit a little bit: Borghi

FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini leaves after a news conference in southern Italy on a bank holiday as the government crisis continues, in Castel Volturno, Italy August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party would seek tax cuts in the 2020 budget by raising the country’s deficit a little bit, its economics spokesman said on Monday.

League chief Matteo Salvini pulled the plug last week on its coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections, which the country may need to tackle alongside preparing its budget in the fall.

“We need to pursue a tax cut and it is obvious that a small proportion will be funded with the deficit,” League economics chief Claudio Borghi said in an interview with state-owned television RAI.

