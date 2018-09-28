FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Numbers in Italy budget document 'not written in stone': League official

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The numbers in Italy’s budget document announced on Thursday are not written in stone, an official of Italy’s ruling League party said on Friday.

“The aim is to present a (budget document) that respects what we pledged to do,” the League’s chief economic adviser Claudio Borghi said in an interview in Corriere della Sera.

“I would add that the figures in that document are not written in stone”.

The euro fell on Thursday on uncertainty over the government’s budget deficit target.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Kim Coghill

