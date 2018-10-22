FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Italy tells EU it is sticking to budget plans, but keeping eye on debt,deficit

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury told the European Commission on Monday that it would stick to its contested budget plans, but promised to intervene if it failed to meet its debt and deficit goals.

In a letter to the Commission, published on the Treasury website, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said he recognized that the government’s 2019 budget was not in line with the EU Stability and Growth Pact. However, he said the government had to take “hard but necessary decisions” to try to boost economic growth.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer

