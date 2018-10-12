Italy's government will intervene if deficit target not in line with plans: minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will monitor budget targets every 3 months and will intervene if numbers are not in line with its plans, Minister for the South Babara Lezzi said on Friday.

The ruling coalition, made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League party, has set for 2019 a 2.4 percent deficit in terms of gross domestic product, three times the target set by the previous center-left government.

Lezzi dismissed fear this figure could further increase during the year, in a radio interview to Radio Capital.

“We have been clear. We’ll do 2.4 percent. Every three months we’ll monitor spending and investments and if numbers are not in line with plans we will intervene,” Lezzi said.