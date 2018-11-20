Business News
November 20, 2018 / 12:00 PM / in 3 hours

Market tensions to ease after EU decision over Italy budget - Di Maio

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Market tensions will ease once the European Commission takes a decision over Italy’s 2019 budget, Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio said on Tuesday.

Investors have been shedding Italian debt amid a row between Rome and the Commission over the government’s expansionary 2019 budget.

Brussels is expected to release a report on Italy’s debt on Wednesday, which could be the first step towards a disciplinary procedure that could eventually lead to fines on Rome.

Di Maio said that regardless of the decision the Commission might take, Italy is a “solid” country.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.