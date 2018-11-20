Market tensions to ease after EU decision over Italy budget - Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Market tensions will ease once the European Commission takes a decision over Italy’s 2019 budget, Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio said on Tuesday.

Investors have been shedding Italian debt amid a row between Rome and the Commission over the government’s expansionary 2019 budget.

Brussels is expected to release a report on Italy’s debt on Wednesday, which could be the first step towards a disciplinary procedure that could eventually lead to fines on Rome.

Di Maio said that regardless of the decision the Commission might take, Italy is a “solid” country.