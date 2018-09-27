FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Italy's PM office confirms cabinet to meet Thursday on budget targets

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will meet on Thursday to approve Italy’s new public finance and growth targets, the prime minister’s office said in a note, following reports that the meeting might be delayed.

Italian media had reported that ongoing disagreement with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria would cause the cabinet meeting to be pushed back. The targets provide the outline for the 2019 budget, which must be presented next month.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer

