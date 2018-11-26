Business News
November 26, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy to meet Monday evening to discuss potential deficit goal reduction: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will meet on Monday evening to discuss a potential reduction of its deficit goal, a government source said, in a move that could open negotiations between Rome and Brussels to avoid a disciplinary procedure against Italy.

Rome risks being put under a disciplinary procedure by European partners after it presented an expansionary 2019 budget, revising up fiscal targets compared with goals agreed by the previous government.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.