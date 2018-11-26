Italy to meet Monday evening to discuss potential deficit goal reduction: source

FILE PHOTO: The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will meet on Monday evening to discuss a potential reduction of its deficit goal, a government source said, in a move that could open negotiations between Rome and Brussels to avoid a disciplinary procedure against Italy.

Rome risks being put under a disciplinary procedure by European partners after it presented an expansionary 2019 budget, revising up fiscal targets compared with goals agreed by the previous government.