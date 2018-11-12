World News
November 12, 2018

Top Italian ministers due to meet over budget: government sources

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a meeting with Italian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will see his top ministers on Monday to discuss the 2019 budget, which has been rejected by the European Commission, government sources said.

A separate government source told Reuters on Sunday that the economy minister was looking to revise down the budget’s growth forecast for next year to try to reach a deal with the Commission over fiscal policy.

The Commission gave Rome until Tuesday to present a new budget and could start disciplinary steps against Rome later this month.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

