Top Italian ministers due to meet over budget: government sources

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a meeting with Italian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will see his top ministers on Monday to discuss the 2019 budget, which has been rejected by the European Commission, government sources said.

A separate government source told Reuters on Sunday that the economy minister was looking to revise down the budget’s growth forecast for next year to try to reach a deal with the Commission over fiscal policy.

The Commission gave Rome until Tuesday to present a new budget and could start disciplinary steps against Rome later this month.