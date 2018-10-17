FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 17, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Build trust with EU partners on budget, Merkel tells Italy's Conte

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy and the European Union should avoid acting unilaterally in talks about Rome’s budget and build trust, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel told Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an Italian official.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

“Merkel lent support to Conte to begin a positive dialogue with European partners on the budget,” the source said.

“Merkel told Conte that at this stage it would be better to foster mutual trust, which is a key condition to favor dialogue,” the official added.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.