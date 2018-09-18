Italy will balance social needs and EU commitments: minister

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government will stick to commitments agreed with the European Union though it also aims to address the country’s social needs, the economy minister said on Tuesday, after a meeting the previous day on the 2019 budget.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“While we respect the commitments with Europe we target a balanced path ... that takes into account social needs and economic requirements,” Giovanni Tria told a business audience at the Bloomberg European Capital Markets Forum.