FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 1, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU will try to convince Italy to change fiscal targets: Moscovici

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission will try to convince the Italian government to change its fiscal targets, the European Commission’s Economic Commissioner said on Monday, after euro zone partners raised concerns about Rome’s expansionary plans.

FILE PHOTO: European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We will try to convince the Italian authorities to revert to the medium-term objective which is the EU fiscal rule,” Pierre Moscovici said referring to EU rules that require governments to seek a budget in balance or in surplus in structural terms.

He added that at this stage was not possible to say whether Italian plans for a 2.4 percent headline deficit in 2019 would allow for a reduction of the country’s huge public debt of 133 percent of GDP.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.