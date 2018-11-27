EU's Moscovici says his 'door is open' to finding solution on Italian budget

ROME (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscoivici said on Tuesday he is open to talks with the Italian government to reach a solution over its budget, which the commission has said breaks European Union spending rules.
“We must seek with all our strength shared solutions to the issue of the Italian budget. My door remains open,” Moscovici said on Twitter.
He added that he has always preferred “encouragement to sanctions.”
Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer