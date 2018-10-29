Italy budget to start parliamentary passage by Wednesday: government source

People walk in front of the Italian Parliament in downtown Rome, Italy, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament will begin debating the government’s 2019 draft budget by Wednesday, two government sources said.

The budget, which targets the fiscal deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, must be approved by both houses of parliament by the end of the year.

One source said the document will be sent to parliamentary commissions for initial discussions on Tuesday, while another source said it will be sent either on Tuesday or Wednesday.