Italy budget to start parliamentary passage by Wednesday: government source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament will begin debating the government’s 2019 draft budget by Wednesday, two government sources said.
The budget, which targets the fiscal deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, must be approved by both houses of parliament by the end of the year.
One source said the document will be sent to parliamentary commissions for initial discussions on Tuesday, while another source said it will be sent either on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Reporting by Massimiliano Di Diorgio and Luca Trogni, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer