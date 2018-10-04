Italy's Deputy PM Di Maio denies report on cabinet reshuffle

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio denied on Thursday that there were plans for a cabinet reshuffle in December or January as had been earlier reported on an Italian daily.

“There are no plans to change this team because you don’t change a winning team,” Di Maio said in an interview with Radio Radicale.

Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper reported that the 5-Star Movement, which Di Maio heads, was pushing for a reshuffle to replace Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, probably with current European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona, and to make room for the prominent 5-Star member Alessandro Di Battista.