FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 25, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy govt ready to step in if company, bank needs support: Salvini

1 Min Read

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s government is ready to step in if a company or bank needs support, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday, adding that any help provided would be different from past interventions.

The spike in Italy’s debt costs may hurt the nation’s banks and eat into their capital, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

Salvini, who is also the leader of the ruling League party, said on the sidelines of a conference in the northern city of Verona that the Italy/Germany bond yield spread would inevitably fall if it followed the real economy.

Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.