Italy's Salvini says debt will fall if economy grows

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday stood by the main pillars of the government budget saying that the country’s “debt will fall if the economy grows”.

Daily newspaper La Stampa reported that Salvini, who is also leader of the ruling League party, was seeking changes to the fiscal plan to avert a clash with the European Union.

A government source denied the report.

Salvini also said that the “ruling coalition is here to stay” and that speculation is hurting Italy.

