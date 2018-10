ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday he will halt an electoral tour in the North of Italy and return to Rome to settle a row within the government over a tax amnesty.

“Today I’m in Trentino (region) but tomorrow I’ll fly to Rome to solve the problems. No more arguing,” Salvini, who is also leader of the ruling League party that governs with the 5-Star Movement, said in a statement.