European Commission must treat Italy and France in same way - Salvini

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday the European Commission had to treat Italy and France in the same way over their projected 2019 budgets, warning the “music will change” if it doesn’t.
Both Italy and France are looking to post higher budget deficits next year than originally promised. However, European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that the two countries’ budget situations were not comparable.
Speaking shortly afterwards on Facebook during a visit to Jerusalem, Salvini said: “In the light of comments made by an EU commissioner who said France can do what it likes, I am beginning to get a little fed up of double standards here.”
Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer