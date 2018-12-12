European Commission must treat Italy and France in same way - Salvini

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini gestures as he speaks to members of the media during his visit to Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday the European Commission had to treat Italy and France in the same way over their projected 2019 budgets, warning the “music will change” if it doesn’t.

Both Italy and France are looking to post higher budget deficits next year than originally promised. However, European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that the two countries’ budget situations were not comparable.

Speaking shortly afterwards on Facebook during a visit to Jerusalem, Salvini said: “In the light of comments made by an EU commissioner who said France can do what it likes, I am beginning to get a little fed up of double standards here.”