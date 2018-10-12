Deputy PM Salvini says Juncker should stop insulting Italy

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini took aim once again on Friday at European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, saying he should stop insulting Italy as tensions rose over the government’s deficit-hiking budget.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini talks to journalists after a G6 meeting of the Interior Ministers, the European Commissioner for Security and the European Commissioner for Migration to discuss security and anti-terror issues at the Groupama Stadium in Decines near Lyon, France, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Earlier, Juncker had said Rome was not keeping its word on budget deficit commitments and also called on Italian leaders to stop describing EU commissioners as “cold, bunkerised monsters”.

Salvini responded hours later: “Think of your tax haven Luxembourg and stop insulting the Italians and their legitimate government,” he said in a statement.