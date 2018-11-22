World News
Italy Salvini says has lost patience with EU's Moscovici

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday he had lost his patience with European Union Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and accused him of insulting Italy.

“Italy is not a nation of carpet salesmen or beggars. Moscovici continues to insult Italy, but his salary is also paid for by Italians,” said Salvini in a statement. “We have had enough. Our patience is finished.”

Earlier on Thursday, Moscovici was quoted as saying he had no intention of entering into negotiations with Rome over its contested 2019 budget like in some “carpet bazaar”.

Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer

