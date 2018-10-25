Italy is preparing 'countermeasures' if spread keeps rising: Deputy PM

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that if necessary the government will take “counter-measures” to prevent economic damage from a rise in Italian bond yields.
He did not elaborate.
In a television interview on private broadcaster Rete 4, Salvini was also asked if the government was preparing a plan B if its contested 2019 budget failed to boost growth as planned. “We will spend even more” he replied.
Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg