Italy Deputy PM Salvini rules out need for budget correction: Il Messaggero

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini rules out any need for a possible budget correction, he told Il Messaggero in an interview published on Wednesday.

“I rule it out categorically,” he told the paper.

On Monday Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said the government would assess in the coming months if a correction was needed. An economic slowdown as Italy slipped back into a recession is putting at risk Rome’s budget forecasts.

Salvini also said having the 5 Star Movement join the League to form a European parliament group was “a good idea”, adding his party was hoping to create a “strong euro-critic group”.