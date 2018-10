ROME (Reuters) - The Italian populist coalition government will not backtrack on its 2019 budget plan regardless of mounting market concern over its financial sustainability, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini talks to journalists after a G6 meeting of the Interior Ministers, the European Commissioner for Security and the European Commissioner for Migration to discuss security and anti-terror issues at the Groupama Stadium in Decines near Lyon, France, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

“We will not take step back. We’ll invest in jobs and economic growth,” Salvini said in an interview with Radio Radicale. He also said that lowering the retirement age must remain in the plan.