October 8, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy Salvini says ratings agencies must be fair, euro exit not on agenda

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday he hopes the credit agencies show no prejudice toward Italy when they review their ratings of the country’s debt, and he again ruled out an exit from the euro.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in Vienna, Austria, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“My children will grow up in an European condominium with euros in their pockets. The exit from the euro is not on agenda, not today, tomorrow or the day after,” Salvini said in an interview with RTL 102.5 radio.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer

