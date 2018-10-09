FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy will not change its budget plan: Salvini

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that the government would not change its plan to increase deficit spending next year because it would curb the country’s unemployment while spurring the national income.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's far right leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a a news conference with French far right leader Marine Le Pen in Rome, Italy October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“We go ahead calm and responsible. There are no plan B or backtracks. We are convinced that the planned budget measures will create jobs and wealth,” Salvini, who is also leader of the ruling League party, said in a statement.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
