Italy will not change its budget plan: Salvini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that the government would not change its plan to increase deficit spending next year because it would curb the country’s unemployment while spurring the national income.
“We go ahead calm and responsible. There are no plan B or backtracks. We are convinced that the planned budget measures will create jobs and wealth,” Salvini, who is also leader of the ruling League party, said in a statement.
Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Francesca Landini