October 4, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy won't change deficit targets even if spread widens to 400 bps: Salvini

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will not change its deficit targets even if the gap between its benchmark 10-year bond yield and the equivalent German bund should widen to 400 basis points, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

Salvini, who is also the leader of the ruling League party, spoke in an interview with state radio RAI, adding that the 2019 budget foresees spending of 16 billion euros on a citizens’ income and to reduce the retirement age.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer

