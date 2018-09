ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that Italy should have a deficit above 2 percent of gross domestic product so that the government can follow through on its campaign promises to create jobs and spur growth.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini gestures during a news conference to approve a new decree of the measures on immigration and security at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Salvini, when asked by a reporter on a Facebook live video during an official visit to Tunis whether it was worth going over 2 percent, replied: “Obviously yes”.